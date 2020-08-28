Keerthy Suresh Nails 150 Surya Namaskars, Aims For ‘200’ As Her Next Target; Watch

While Keerthy Suresh never fails to entice her fans with her impeccable acting chops in her movies, her latest post may also give the perfect fitness motivation to everyone. The actor recently took to her social media to share a video that shows her effortlessly nailing 150 Surya Namaskars. She also mentioned the importance of the same in her caption.

Keerthy Suresh nails her 150 Surya Namaskars

Talking about the video, the Penguin actor can be seen sporting a casual light blue tee and leggings as she goes on to perform the Surya Namaskars. She managed to ace all the postures of the asana perfectly. Keerthy can be seen pulling out the same on a yoga mat and her video is the right kind of fitness motivation one may need.

Keerthy Suresh on the benefits of Surya Namaskar

The actor also shared in the caption of the video that there is nothing like starting the day with 150 Surya Namaskars. She also stated that she is aiming for 200 Surya Namaskars in her next fitness routine. The Mahanati actor also mentioned that she cannot state how buoyant and refreshing it feels while pulling off the same. Keerthy also listed down some of the benefits of the Surya Namaskars. She stated how it enlightens all your chakras, boosts your immunity, and also goes on to increase one's blood circulation. She also urged all her fans to try the same and see how does it feel. Keerthy went on to thank her fitness guru, Tara Sundarsanan. Take a look at the video shared by the Nenu Sailaja actor.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh’s new Telugu drama Miss India has been acquired by the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The movie is likely to skip theatrical release and should be soon available to be streamed on the OTT platform. Although no official announcements have yet been made, Miss India could be the actor's second movie to be released on an OTT platform. Her crime thriller flick, Penguin was also released on the OTT streaming platform, Amazon Prime. The romantic drama flick is directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions.

