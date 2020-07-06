Nithya Menen On Commenting About Social Issues Online: 'Believe In Action More Than Words'

Despite millions of followers on social media, Nithya Menen is never overburdened with the responsibility to comment on every social issue, revealed the actor in a recent interview. In a recent media interaction with an online portal, Nithya Menen revealed that she does not engage in an unnecessary online commentary, instead dedicates her time to changing lives, perception, and making a real difference. Nithya Menen said that she believes in action more than words. She added that she finds the online commentary on every social issue immature and futile.

Nithya Menen exclaimed that although she is affected by social issues, however, she handles it differently by trying to make a real change than posting empathetic messages on social media.

Nithya Menen on Breathe: Into the Shadows and more

Nithya Menen, who was last seen in Mysskin's Psycho, will soon make her digital debut with Amazon Prime Video's Breathe: Into the Shadows. Talking about her digital debut, Nithya Menen said that she enjoyed working for a digital series. Sharing her experience of working with the team, Nithya Menen said that it was fantastic. She hailed director Mayank and called him one of her favourite directors so far, and also exclaimed that it was fun and easy to work with the cast of the upcoming series.

Breathe: Into the Shadows, stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Breathe: Into The Shadows is touted to be an emotional thriller, which is the sequel to Amazon Prime's popular series Breathe. The forthcoming series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. The makers of Breathe: Into The Shadows recently released the trailer of the series, amping the expectations of the audiences.

As seen in the trailer of Breathe: Into the Shadows, Nithya Menen plays the role of a mother. However, Nithya refuses to categorise her character, she believes that her role will be a surprise to all her fans. Meanwhile, Nithya Menen is awaiting the release of her Malayalam movie Kolaambi. The film, starring Nithya Menen in the lead, marks her return to Mollywood after V. K. Prakash's Praana (2019). The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and will hit the marquee soon.

