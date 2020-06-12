Abhishek Bachchan Unveils First Look Of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'; See Here

Abhishek Bachchan will soon be making his digital debut with the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe. This will be the second season of the show and has been titled, Breathe Into The Shadows. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan unveiled the first look of the web series. Take a look.

Abhishek Bachchan starrer Breathe Into The Shadows first look

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to social media to share the first look of his digital debut show, Breathe Into The Shadows. The poster had a broken face mask and a little girl lying in the middle. Abhishek Bachchan further captioned the picture as, “She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found. Here is the First Look of #BreatheIntoTheShadows”.

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh will be returning in his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. On the other hand, Malayalam actor Nithya Menen has also come aboard for the second season of Breathe Into The Shadows. The web series will be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020. The show is directed by Mayank Sharma who also helmed the first season. The show has been co-written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed along with Mayank Sharma.

The first season of Breathe was released in 2018. Back then, the show starred R. Madhavan in the lead role. The first season of the psychological thriller traced the story of two ordinary men who are faced with several extraordinary circumstances in life.

While talking about the new season, Breathe Into The Shadows, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed in an earlier interview that it was the detailing that attracted him most to the story. He added that it was the little details and nuances in his character that he found the most interesting. He also mentioned that such things are possible due to the streaming platform as it attracts more viewers than a conventional film.

When asked about whether he had any second thoughts about the project, Abhishek Bachchan added that when the story and the director’s vision is in the right place then there is no room for doubt. Abhishek Bachchan had also added that he thinks streaming digital platforms are going to be very important in the coming future.

