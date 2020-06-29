Abhishek Bachchan Shares First Glimpse Of 'The Kidnapper' From 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'

On Monday, Abhishek Bachchan shared the glimpses of the antagonist of his upcoming series Breathe: Into The Shadows. The 55 seconds teaser has a tensed Abhishek Bachchan searching for his daughter on the streets. Meanwhile, an unknown person, who is introduced as the kidnapper warns Abhishek Bachchan's character of something unpleasant.

Check out Breathe: Into The Shadows teaser:

Breathe: Into The Shadows marks the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan. The series stars Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Breathe: Into The Shadows is touted to be an emotional thriller, which is the sequel to Amazon Prime's popular series Breathe. The forthcoming series is directed by Mayank Sharma and bankrolled by Vikram Malhotra under his production banner Abundantia Entertainment. The Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen starrer will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10, 2020.

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek Bachchan, last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan has a slew of movies in his kitty. Abhishek Bachchan will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Ludo. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The Abhishekh Bachchan starrer was expected to hit the marquee on April 24, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the movie was postponed.

Official poster of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Ludo:

Thereafter, Abhishek Bachchan will be seen in Kookie Gulati's The Big Bull. The movie stars Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead. Besides the upcomer, Abhishek Bachchan also has Diya Annapurna Ghosh's Bob Biswas, a spin-off of Bob Biswa's character from Sujoy Ghosh's Kahaani (2012). The forthcoming movie also features Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

