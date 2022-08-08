Nithya Menen Reveals She Was Harassed By A Movie Reviewer For Six Years; ‘I Had To Block…’

Nithya Menen is among the notable actors in the film industry best known for her stellar performances in several films over the years. While the actor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movies, namely Thiruchitrambalam, Aaraam Thirukalpana, Anjali Menon’s untitled film and Color of a Nation, she recently opened up about a shocking incident from the past when she and her family were troubled by a popular film reviewer.

Nithya Menen sheds light on harassment she faced by film reviewer

According to Onmanorama, while Nithya Menen interacted with the publication while promoting her recently released film 19(1), she recalled the time a film reviewer harassed her during the time her mother was recovering from cancer. While recalling the incident, Nithya Menen mentioned how the reviewer had been harassing her for a long time and added that he began to speak about her after he became viral. Adding to it, she revealed how he had been bothering her for six years but she was showing incredible patience while everyone kept asking her to file a police complaint. She then mentioned how he would call her parents even when her mother was recovering from cancer. Stating further, she revealed how she and her parents blocked almost thirty phone numbers he owned.

While revealing the incident, Nithya Menen stated, “Those who believe whatever he says are the real fools. He has been harassing me for a long time. He began to speak about me publicly after he became viral. He has been bothering me for more than six years. I have shown incredible patience despite everyone asking me to file a police complaint. He would call my parents on their phones. Finally, even they had to raise their voice after losing their patients. He would always call even when my mother was recovering from cancer. I have seen my father and mother, who are usually gentle and calm, speak angrily to him. I told them to block his number. I had to block almost thirty phone numbers that he owns.”

The actor became the talk of the town when her wedding rumours surfaced online and created a buzz among her fans. While rubbishing the same, she told Manorama, "There is no truth to the news that is circulating about me now. It is untrue news being spread. I wish the media would have checked the information before spreading it."

(Image: @nithyamenen/Instagram)