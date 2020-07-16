Revisiting Nivin Pauly's Best Works As He Completes A Decade In Malayalam Film Industry

In his early 20s, Nivin Pauly was just like any other young man. He was working at an IT firm in Bangalore, earning big bucks and living a dream life. However, an anonymous audition call for a Malayalam movie persuaded him to leave his steady job and embark on a new journey. Luckily among the thousands, who audition for the film, Nivin Pauly was selected. Months later, his first feature film as a leading man released, got appreciated and made big numbers at the box office. Everyone talked about the new boy from Malarvaadi Arts Club (debut film).

Also Read | Nivin Pauly Wishes Daughter Rose Treesa With A 'cute' Picture On Her Birthday; See Here

Nivin Pauly and acting after Malarvaadi Arts Club

Years after his debut, Nivin Pauly featured in small roles in movies like Traffic (2011), The Metro (2011), Sevens (2011), Thattathin Marayathu (2012), among others. However, it was Abrid Shine's 1983 that brought Nivin Pauly to the limelight. Interestingly, Nivin Pauly won his first Kerala state award for the 2014 sports drama.

After 1983, Nivin Pauly gave two back-to-back hits Ohm Shanthi Oshanna and Bangalore Days. As Nivin Pauly completes a decade in the Malayalam film industry, here are some of his best works from the last decade.

Also Read | 'Premam' Completes Five Years, Nivin Pauly Share Nostalgic Picture On Social Media

Nivin Pauly's best movies of last decade

Thattathin Marayathu (2012)

Thattathin Marayathu marked Vineeth Sreenivasan and Nivin Pauly's second collaboration after the success of Malarvaadi Arts Club (2010). Nivin Pauly essayed the role of Vinod, a Hindu boy, who falls in love with a Muslim girl named Aisha. The movie written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan was one of Nivin Pauly's first solo-hit.

Also Read | Can Ranveer Singh Match Swag Of Nivin Pauly's 'Bhai' In Bollywood's Remake Of 'Moothon'?

Bangalore Days (2014)

The movie, starring Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, narrates the tale of three cousins, whose lives lead them to Garden city-Bangalore. The Anjali Menon directorial had an ensemble cast consisting of actors like Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy, Isha Talwar, Pratap Pothen, Nithya Menen, among others. However, Nivin Pauly's performance as Kuttan built a special connection with the Malayalam moviegoers. Nivin Pauly's character's innocence and the crackling chemistry shared by the leads made the 2014 release one of the highest-grossing movies of that year.

Ivide (2015)

The movie, starring Prithviraj, Bhavana, and Nivin Pauly in the lead, is based in the United States where a murder investigation takes the lead characters through an array of trials and tribunals. Nivin Pauly, who played the role of Krish in the suspense-thriller, was paired with Bhavana for the first time in his acting career. Nivin's chemistry with Bhavana and a character with grey shades makes the movies a must-add to the list of his best works.

Action Hero Biju (2016)

After the success of 1983, Abrid Shine and Nivin Pauly reunited for cop-drama- Action Hero Biju. The movie, starring Nivin Pauly and Anu Emmanuel in the lead, narrates the tale of sub-Inspector Biju Poulose and his perils at solving cases righteously. Nivin Pauly in an old interview with an online portal had revealed that he met a lot of police inspectors in Kochi city to understand their body language and mannerism to portray the character in the film. The movie marked Nivin Pauly's debut as a producer.

Also Read | Nivin Pauly Believes Leaving A Steady Job To Pursue Acting Was His 'bravest Decision'

Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela (2017)

The Nivin Pauly starrer marked the return of yesteryear actor Shanthi Krishna to movies after a long hiatus. Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela narrates a whimsical tale of a matriarch who deals with a life-threatening disease with the help of her family. Nivin Pauly essayed the role of an NRI return lousy man named Kurien Chacko. He is old enough to get married, however lacks the basic instincts and intellect to understand and react wisely to a situation. The movie released in 2017 was one of the highest-grossing films of that year.

Hey Jude (2018)

The movie, starring Nivin Pauly and Trisha in the lead, narrates the tale of Jude, a social outcast, and Cyrstal, a free-minder wanderer. Nivin Pauly as a weird and awkward young man in a new city, played his part with such finesse that it was hard to look through him. The Shyamaprasad directorial marked Trisha's Malayalam movie debut.

Moothon (2019)

The movie, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead, narrates the tale of Akbar, who is ostracised from his community for his sexuality. He runs off to Mumbai and starts a new life fresh. In Moothon, Nivin Pauly played the role of a gay person, who dares to go against the norms of society and embrace love. The Geetu Mohandas presented Nivin Pauly in a different light and is considered to be one of his best on-screen performances.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.