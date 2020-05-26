Nivin Pauly Wishes Daughter Rose Treesa With A 'cute' Picture On Her Birthday; See Here

Celebes are spending more time with their family amid coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown. Many have shared pictures with their loved ones. Recently, Malayalam cinema actor Nivin Pauly wished his daughter, Rose Treesa a happy birthday with a cute picture together. Read to know more.

Nivin Pauly wishes daughter a happy birthday with a cheerful post

Nivin Pauly shared an adorable picture with his daughter, Rose Treesa who turned three on May 25, 2020. His post on Instagram, where he has more than 1 million followers, has two pictures of Rose. The first photo has the toddler standing near a plant wearing a pink dress with small heart shape prints. The second picture has Rose as she lies on her father’s chest and Nivin seems to be clicking the selfie. Both father-daughter are seen sharing a smile. The actor captioned the post, “Happy birthday Rhesu darlingâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸”[sic]. He even shared Rose's solo picture on his Instagram story.

Fans and celebs started wishing Rose Treesa in the comment. Nivin Pauly’s Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela co-star, Ahaana Krishna commented, “Happy Birthday Little Girl â¤ï¸ðŸ˜˜,” to which Nivin replied to two hugging emoji. Actor and producer Aju Varghese, who has collaborated with Nivin multiple times, left two hearts on the post to which the Neram star replied with hugging emoji. A user comment, “Both look so.... CuteðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜Happy Birthday Rhesah mole... Achaya...was just waiting for your postðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜” along with several others pouring their love.

Earlier, Nivin Pauly shared a new look of his character from his upcoming film, Thuramukham. He is seen in a tough avatar facing a police offer. He captioned the picture, “Here’s the second look poster of my film @thuramukham directed by #RajeevRaviðŸ˜ @indrajith_s @nimisha_sajayan @joju_george @thesudevnair @poornimaindrajithofficial @arjun_ashokan @manikandanachari @sukumarthekkepat. #thuramukham #mynext #patientlywaiting. .*Smoking is injurious to health” [sic]. Check out the poster below.

Thuramukham is said to be based on the famous protest against the ‘chappa’ system. It was practised in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s. Directed by Rajeev Ravi, it also features Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran and Biju Menon. The film was supposed to release in April 2020 but got postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled to hit the theatres on October 22, 2020, during Pooja Holidays.

Nivin Pauly was last seen on the big screen in Moothon. It is a crime drama film written and directed by Rajeev Ravi’s wife, Geetu Mohandas. The film also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Shashank Arora, Melissa Raju Thomas, Sanjana Dipu and Roshan Mathew. Screened at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, the movie opened to generallyto positive reviews from the audiences.

