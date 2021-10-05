Nivin Pauly To Star Opposite Anjali In Director Ram's Upcoming Bilingual Venture

With a handful of promising films in his kitty, actor Nivin Pauly is all set to headline director Ram's upcoming bilingual movie opposite Anjali. The movie which is yet to be titled has already started production with a traditional pooja ceremony. The film will mark actor Nivin Pauly's comeback to the Tamil film industry after a gap of seven years. Anjali on the other hand was last seen in the blockbuster hit Vakeel Saab which also starred Pawan Kalyan in the lead.

Nivin Pauly to headline Ram's next film

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the makers of the film shared a glimpse into the pooja ceremony held to mark the commencement of the filming on October 5. The shooting of the untitled film has commenced in Dhanushkodi. In the pictures, the crew gathered to bless the camera as the lead actors posed with the team. They shared the picture with the caption, ''Our #VHouseProductions in #ProductionNo7 Started today in Dhanushkodi wth all ur blessings... #DirectorRam @NivinOfficial @sureshkamatchi @thisisysr @yoursanjali @eka_dop @UmeshJKumar @Vetrikumaran7 @johnmediamanagr @NaganathaSethu3''

The makers also released new stills from the movie showing the chemistry between Nivin and Anjali. The duo, dressed in black, was seen walking along the shore and having a chat with each other. The pictures were shared it the caption, ''#VHouseProductions #ProductionNo7 new stills #DirectorRam @NivinOfficial@yoursanjali@sureshkamatchi @johnmediamanagr''

According to various reports, the movie is set to be revolved around the life of a fisherman against the backdrop of Rameshwaram. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music for the film while producer Suresh Kamatchi’s V House Productions is set to bankroll the film. Cast details along with the movie title and the release date are yet to be announced by the makers.

More on Nivin Pauly's upcoming releases

Predominantly working in the Malayalam film industry, the actor has forged an impressive resume in the South film industry over the years with movies like Bhoopadathil Illatha Oridam, English: An Autumn in London, Ohm Shanthi Oshaana, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela, Love Action Drama and more. The 36-year-old has several films lined up in his kitty with the latest being Thuramukham. He will also be seen in films like Kanakam Kamini Kalaham, Padavettu, and Bismi Special.

Image: Instagram/nivinpauly/anjali