'Not More Than 30 People; Guests To Get Tested For COVID': Rana's Father On Son's Wedding

Rana Daggubati who is all set to tie the knot with Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, will not have more than 30 people at the wedding. Rana's father in an interview revealed that the guests who arrive will have to get tested for COVID-19 as he doesn't want to risk anyone's health.

Calling it a 'small, intimate' ceremony, Rana Daggubatti's father also shared that the wedding venue will be one bio-secure bubble where necessary safety precautions will be taken. Sanitizers will be kept across the venue, Suresh Babu revealed. Rana Dagubbati's father Suresh Babu asserted that 'safety is first' and they won't 'compromise on it.

Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj in the same interview to TNM said they are performing the functions with Telugu and Marwari customs. She also said that there will be a party or a reception post the pandemic for those who missed out on the wedding.

The duo made their relationship official with a 'Roka' ceremony in May this year and the couple will tie the knot on August 8, 2020, at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

