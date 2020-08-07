Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi Ceremony: Kajal Aggarwal And Others Pour In Love

Just a few days after confirming that they are set to tie the knot on August 8, 2020, Rana Daggubati has now released the pictures from his Haldi ceremony with Miheeka Bajaj. The picture features both Miheeka and the actor smiling gleefully while enjoying the ceremony. As soon as Rana Daggubati shared the pictures, several members from the industry also dropped their congratulatory messages from the couple.

Celebs congratulate Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal decided to pour in her love for the to-be-wed couple. She wrote, “Wish you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness”. She also dropped a heart emoji along with the comment.

Even actor Shriya Saran was in loss for words when she looked at the beautiful picture of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj from the Haldi ceremony. She even called the couple “Stunning” in the comments. Shriya Saran further went on to add, “You both look divine”.

Rana Daggubati’s Virata Parvam co-star Priyamani also congratulated the couple. She wrote, “Congrats you two!!”. Priyamani coupled it with a few emojis to show her love.

Even South Indian actor Amala Paul could not contain her happiness while looking at Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s picture. She wrote, “Bless you two in love and love and love”. She also put in a few heart emojis.

Shruti Haasan was also all love for Rana Daggubati’s picture with Miheeka Bajaj. She poured in several heart emojis. Along with this, she also wrote, “Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness!!!!”.

Take a look at all comments here

(Image Source: Rana Daggubati Instagram)

On the other hand, Rana Daggubati was dressed in a traditional mundu and white shirt for his Haldi ceremony, while Miheeka Bajaj opted for a boho look paired with a yellow lehenga. One can also get a view of the decorations at the venue in the background that is complete with yellow flowers to match with the Haldi ceremony feels.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj have been together for quite some time now but have always managed to keep their relationship away from the glare of the media. Bajaj is also the director of event production company Dew Drop Development Company.

