NTR Jr Wishes Wife Lakshmi Pranathi On Birthday With Throwback Photo

NTR Jr wished his wife Lakshmi Pranathi on her birthday. On the occasion, the RRR star shared a picture of the couple and accompanied it with a loving message. "Happy Birthday ammalu (sic)," NTR Jr wrote in the caption. In the throwback photo, which seems to be from their Christmas celebration, the celebrity couple posed with smiles on their faces.

The image was from inside a restaurant. The ceiling and interiors were decked up with Christmas decorations. While NTR Jr opted for an all-black look, appearing dashing in a plain black shirt and denim paired with boots and a puffer jacket, Pranithi flaunted her natural beauty, dressed in a denim shirt dress and boots. The photo captured their loving bond. Fans flooded the comments section with lovely birthday wishes for NTR Jr's wife. Netizens also showered love on the couple.

About NTR Jr and Pranithi's love story

NTR Jr and Lakshmi Pranathi got married in 2011 when the Telugu star was 26 and the latter was 18 years old. They have an age gap of 8 years between them. They share two children together. In 2014, the couple welcomed their first boy, Abhay Ram. Then in 2019, their second son, Bhargava Ram, was born.

NTR Jr's NTR 30 goes on the floors

On the work front, NTR Jr's upcoming film with director Koratala Siva, tentatively titled NTR 30, has gone on the floors. The muhurtham ceremony was organised on March 23. The movie co-stars Janhvi Kapoor.

At the launch ceremony, SS Rajamouli gave the clap. Prashanth Neel, with whom NTR Jr is working on NTR 31, also arrived at the event. PS 1 director Mani Ratnam was also snapped at NTR 30 launch with the team.