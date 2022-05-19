'NTR30': Jr NTR Drops 1st Glimpse Of Next Project With Koratala Siva Ahead Of His Birthday

South superstar Jr NTR is all set for his next project as he has joined hands with Koratala Siva marking the RRR actor's collaboration with the director for the second time after Janatha Garage. In a much-awaited announcement, NTR not only revealed the film's name but also unveiled its first look with an intense motion poster. The special announcement came ahead of NTR's 39th birthday leaving fans and followers gushing over the same.

Jr NTR drops the first glimpse of his next project

Taking to his Twitter handle, actor Jr NTR dropped a motion poster from his upcoming film which has a glimpse of the sea and thunder at the same time. The clip ends with NTR standing on a boat as he holds an axe in one of his hands. NTR looked fierce and intense as he appeared in a new avatar in the motion poster of the forthcoming action flick. The film has been titled NTR30.

NTR could be heard saying in the motion poster, "I am coming to inflict fear in my opponents. My next with Koratala Siva (sic)." He even spoke about how courage should take over fear. The Temper actor's vocal performance for this power-packed dialogue carried the right intensity.

More on NTR30

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, NTR30 is an action entertainer starring Jr. NTR in the lead role. The film is bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts in collaboration with NTR Arts. S Thaman is the music director.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the big news on the micro-blogging site as he tweeted, "BIGGG NEWS... JR NTR - KORATALA SIVA REUNITE FOR NEW PAN-INDIA PROJECT... #JrNTR and director Koratala Siva collaborate for the second time, after #JanathaGarage [2016]... An out-and-out action entertainer with strong emotions... Not titled yet. #NTR30."

BIGGG NEWS... JR NTR - KORATALA SIVA REUNITE FOR NEW PAN-INDIA PROJECT... #JrNTR and director Koratala Siva collaborate for the second time, after #JanathaGarage [2016]... An out-and-out action entertainer with strong emotions... Not titled yet. #NTR30 pic.twitter.com/ILk9RrjGU0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 19, 2022

Image: Twitter/@tarak9999