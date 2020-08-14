RIPBala: Shriya Saran, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj Mourn The Demise Of Thalapathy Vijay's Fan

South Indian film celebrities like Shriya Saran, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Ramya Pandiyan expressed grief over the tragic demise of a Twitter user named Bala, on their social media handles. Bala, who is said to be an ardent Thalapathy Vijay fan, passed away in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district by suicide. Take a look at how the actors reacted to the news.

Celebrities mourn Bala's loss

Shriya Saran

Taking to her Twitter handle, actor Shriya Saran expressed her shock over the unfortunate event. In her tweet, Shriya mourned Bala’s loss and prayed for his soul. Take a look at the tweet:

Oh my god ! Just came to know that a fan of @actorvijay sir is no more now..May his Soul Rest In Peace 💔🙏 #RIPBala — Shriya Saran (@ShriyaSaran1109) August 14, 2020

Ramya Pandiyan

Actor Ramya Pandiyan took to her Twitter handle and prayed for ‘Vijay Anna’s fan’. In her tweet, she also mentioned that even though she didn’t know Bala well, she 'missed him a lot' and wrote: 'RIP Bala'. Take a look at the tweet shared:

I don't know you but Miss you lot of brother!! and rest in peace!! Pray for all @actorvijay anna fans & me to 🙏🙏🙏#RIPBala #RIPBalaVijay — Ramya Pandiyan (@Actress_Ramya) August 14, 2020

Shanthnu Bhangyaraj

Recently, actor Thalapathy Vijay's Master co-star, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj took to his Twitter handle, to offer his condolences to the bereaved family and stressed that 'suicide is not a solution'. Explaining his stance, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj elaborated that suicide ends 'all that one dreams of and works for' in a second. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj is also among the first cast members to have broken their silence over Bala's demise.

#RIPBala I really don’t know what the problem is , but Suicide is not the answer.. all that we dream of, worked for, everything comes to an end in a second...

Condolences to the family .. pls stay strong 🙏🏻 — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) August 14, 2020

Karthick Naren

Reacting to Bala's demise, writer-director Karthick Naren, in his recent tweet, explained that these are very tough times and the least what people can do is to be kind to each other & spread positivity, as everyone has their own battles to overcome. Backing his claims, Kartick explained that life can be unfair at times but suicide should never be an option. Take a look:

These are very tough times. The least we can do is be kind to each other & spread positivity because everyone have their own battles to overcome. Life can be unfair at times but SUICIDE IS NOT THE ANSWER! Heart goes out to the family.#RIPBala — Karthick Naren (@karthicknaren_M) August 14, 2020

Bala's demise

On August 11, Bala posted a series of tweets, explaining how lost and lonely he was. In one of his tweets, Bala also left a note for actor Thalapathy Vijay, in which he spoke about 'leaving this world' before watching Vijay's upcoming film, Master, which is due for release shortly. Before his demise, he posted a series of tweets, hinting at taking his own life. The news came to light when #RIPBala stormed the internet, with netizens mourning the loss of Bala.

