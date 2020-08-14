RIPBala: Man Dies Of Alleged Suicide, Leaves Heartbreaking Note For Thalapathy Vijay

Recently, a Twitter user named Bala reportedly passed away in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district by suicide. Before his demise, he posted a series of tweets, hinting at taking his own life. The news came to light when #RIPBala stormed the internet, with netizens mourning the loss of the Bala, who is said to be an ardent Vijay Thalapathy fan.

On August 11, he posted a series of tweets, explaining how lost and lonely he was. In one of his tweets, Bala also left a note for actor Thalapathy Vijay, in which he reportedly spoke about 'leaving this world' before watching Vijay's upcoming film, Master, which is due for release shortly. Take a look:

Bala's Tweet in Telegu:

Translated to English:

I am leaving this world without watching Thalaivar's Master movie. Even the Thalaivar. Love you Thalaiva

Twitterati mourns Bala's loss:

Spoke to Bala’s Brother in law :(( he confirmed that Bala passed away yesterday evening 6pm itself #RIPBala — Sonia Arunkumar (@rajakumaari) August 13, 2020

I Got Know That A Fan Of Thalaiva Vijay Committed Suicide, It's Heartbreaking News

Thalapathy Vijay

I Want To Say "Nothing is Permanent In This World, Not Even Our Troubles"

"Suicide Is Never The Solution" Plzz Plz Guys Be Strong Face Ur Prblms & Win Over It



May His Soul Rest In Peace

##RIPBala Thalapathy Vijay — Akash (@Akash_1441) August 14, 2020

Thalapthy Vijay's 'Master'

Vijay will be next seen in Master. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, and Andrea Jeremiah in the leading roles, Master is an upcoming action-thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators.

Master will be released in five languages, which include Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. Reportedly, the film's digital rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video.

The film also stars actors Ramya Subramanian, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Nassar in prominent roles and is slated to release in 2020. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on April 9, 2020, however, postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. No official statements about the film's release have been passed by the makers yet.

