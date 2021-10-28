Amid speculations of her rumoured relationship with actor Yash Dasgupta, actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan seems to have made her relationship official. Putting all speculations to rest around her relationship, Nurat’s latest post from her Kashmir trip has left her fans talking about her once again. Nusrat shared a video on Instagram of her Shikara boat ride in Kashmir where her hand slips into that of another person's hand, who is believed to be Yash. She had even tagged the actor in the video which made it look more obvious.

The video shows a hand slipping into the other with Mere Haath Main song playing in the background. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Togetherness @yashdasgupta #feels #favouritesong #favouriteperson #amazinglocale.” Nusrat shared more pictures from the getaway on Instagram. She shared a bunch of pictures from the snow-clad region where she can be seen posing amid the beautiful scenic mountains. In the caption, she credited the photographer as Yash Dasgupta.

Nusrat Jahan shares pictures from Kshsmir trip with Yash Dasgupta

Apart from Nusrat, Yash also shared pictures from the trip on Instagram. "Nothing Burns Like The Cold…", he wrote. This is not the first time that the politician has dropped hints about her relationship with the actor. Earlier, during the beginning of the month, Nusrat Jahan had penned adorable birthday wishes for her rumoured beau Yash.

She had shared a picture of the cake that she had ordered for his special day. The white cake featured his initials 'YD' along with two phrases- 'Husband' and 'Dad', hinting that the two could have possibly gotten married after the birth of their child. Apart from the photo of the two-tiered cake, Nusrat also dropped a heartwarming selfie with her co-star from two films, wishing him a happy birthday.

Last month, media reports claimed that the father of Nusrat's child has been revealed after a birth certificate of the infant began doing the rounds. As per a Kolkata Municipal Corporation document, the name of the baby is registered as 'Yishaan J Dasgupta'. The name of the father has been mentioned as 'Debashish Dasgupta', Yash Dasgupta's real name- as was mentioned in his nomination for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021. The name of the mother has been mentioned as 'Nusrat Jahan Ruhi.'

IMAGE: Instagram/YashDasgupta/NusratChirps