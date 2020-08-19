Unseen Pic Of The Day: Nusrat Jahan Looks Adorable In This Childhood Picture

Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan recently took to her Instagram handle to share major throwback pictures from her photo album. The pictures shared by the actor are truly unmissable as it shows glimpses of her childhood with her loved ones. Fans are sure going to be stunned on seeing this adorable picture and also the transformation of Nusrat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nusrat shared two posts, one with her sister and the other with her mother. In the first picture, the actor can be seen posing with her sister for the camera. They can be seen sporting cute outfits and giving an all-serious look in the pic. In the second pic, Nusrat can be seen posing with her mother in front of the Taj Mahal. Nusrat is wearing a sky blue frill dress and her mother, on the other hand, is donning a silk saree. Along with the post, the actor also wrote, “#childhoodmemories #likemotherlikedaughter ♥ï¸ #nostalgicsundays @nuzhatjahan_”. Take a look at the post below.

Seeing these pics, fans and netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. They went on to comment on all things nice. Netizens praised the actor for how cute and adorable she looked during her childhood. Some of them also wrote tell her that they can’t recognise her. One of the users wrote, “cuteness overloaded”. While the other one wrote, “omg, is that you? can’t believe it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Apart from this post, the actor goes on to share several other pictures, videos, stories, reels and much more keeping fans entertained through her social media handle. She also goes on to give glimpses on how she spends her day during the lockdown. As per her posts, Nusrat often indulges in some cooking, cleaning, makeup and more. She recently shared a glamourous picture of herself and fans went all gaga over it. Take a look at the post below.



On the work front

The actor was last seen in Pavel’s Asur alongside Jeet, Abir Chatterjee and Trambak Roy in pivotal roles. The movie was a tribute to Ramkinkar Baij and it goes on to explore the friendship between three friends and their life. Nusrat will next be seen in Anshuman Pratyush’s SOS Kolkata. She will be seen sharing screen space with Mimi Chakraborty and Ena Saha in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release on October 17, 2020.

