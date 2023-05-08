OG Star Pawan Kalyan Shares Picture From Set, Strikes Massy Pose

A picture of actor Pawan Kalyan from the sets of OG has gone viral. The actor is currently shooting for the Sujeeth-directorial. A candid picture of him on the sets of the film has been doing the rounds of the internet. The powerful pose Pawan Kalyan could be seen striking on the sets has set the tone for what to expect from the film ahead.

Pawan Kalyan's OG picture goes viral

A picture of Pawan Kalyan from the sets of OG showed the actor standing by the Wai lake in Maharashtra against the setting sun. The actor wore a collared white shirt paired with what appears to be a lungi worn-over pants. Pawan Kalyan seems to be staring into the fading sky as he was clicked from the back. The fans and audiences have reacted favourably to the photo, showering both the actor and the much-awaited film with a lot of love.

Pawan Kalyan could be seen standing with his hands on his waist. Though the actor's face is not visible in the image, it appears to have set the tone for what to expect from the film. Pawan shared the image to his Instagram handle with the following caption, "While shooting for ‘OG‘ at Wai lake in Maharashtra , met our Janasainiks; Singiri Sai, Singiri Rajesh and Sanni John from Kovvur , Rajamundry, East Godavari. - #PawanKalyan".

More about OG



Sujeeth, also known for directing Prabhas starrer Saaho, is helming OG which will reportedly an action film. OG stars Pawan Kalyan with Priyanka Mohan having been signed on recently. Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography, while S Thaman is composing the music for the film. OG is being produced by DVV Entertainment.

On the work front for Pawan Kalyan

Pawan Kalyan is currently juggling both his careers in politics as well as acting. The actor-politican is currently shooting for his next film, Harish Shankar directorial, Ustaad Bhagat Singh. He is also simultaneously working on Sujeeth's OG.