Priyanka Mohan To Star Opposite Pawan Kalyan In Sujeeth's OG

Priyanka Mohan has been introduced as the leading lady of the Pawan Kalyan starrer movie OG. The highly anticipated movie went on floors on April 15. DVV Entertainment took to their Twitter handle to announce that Don actress Priyanka Mohan has joined the movie’s star cast.

Earlier today (April 19) DVV Entertainment took to their Twitter to tease the announcement of the female lead. The Tweet read, “Chahe aap kitne bhi bade OG kyun na hon, aapko tab bhi ek rani ki zaroorat hoti hai (No matter how big an OG you are, everyone needs a queen)…. Announcing the lead actress of #OG movie at 11 AM. Stay tuned…” Fans of the movie waited in anticipation for the big reveal.

Chahe aap kitne bhi bade OG kyun na hon, aapko tab bhi ek rani ki zaroorat hoti hai…. 😉



Announcing the lead actress of #OG movie at 11 AM. Stay tuned... #TheyCallHimOG #FireStormIsComing — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) April 19, 2023

DVV Entertainment tweeted at 11 AM, revealing the female lead of the movie, and introduced Priyanka Mohan. The Tweet read, “𝑷𝑹𝑰𝒀𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨 𝑴𝑶𝑯𝑨𝑵… We are very happy & excited to have you on board for #OG.” Priyanka posed in a white outfit against the backdrop of the OG movie’s template. Fans of the actress showed their excitement about the news in the comment section by writing, "Queen on board" and "#theycallherOGtoo"

Pawan Kalyan arrives on OG set

Previously, pictures of Pawan Kalyan arriving on the sets of the OG movie were tweeted by the DDV Entertainment official handle. The actor began filming for the movie on April 18. The Vakeel Saab actor arrived on set looking dapper in a black hoodie and black sunglasses. Fans of the actor rushed to Twitter to show their anticipation for the project.

OG Movie teaser clip

On April 15, a concept video of the OG film was revealed when the movie went into production in Mumbai. The clips showed the director of the movie Sujeeth going through pens, guns, grenades and bullets. The teaser clip showed shots from the script which read, “Firestorm in coming” and the clip concludes with bold text revealing “They call him OG #Firestorm is coming”

About OG movie

Saaho director Sujeeth is directing the upcoming action movie OG. The film will star Pawan Kalyan and Priyanka Mohan. Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography, while S Thaman is composing the music for the film and the OG is being produced by DVV Entertainment. Other details about the movie are awaited.