Pawan Kalyan Starrer OG Goes On Floors, Makers Share Action-packed Video

Pawan Kalyan’s OG has begun filming. The unit is currently shooting in Mumbai. The OG makers took to Twitter and announced the news of the film going on the floors. Fans of Pawan Kalyan were left excited with the update from the OG team. A short video from the team was also released on YouTube, which hinted that the film will be full of action and firepower.

DVV Entertainment wrote in a tweet that the shooting for OG commenced on April 15 in Mumbai. As per the tweet, Pawan Kalyan will be joining the cast and crew in the shoot in the subsequent week. A small teaser for the Sujeeth directorial was also shared, marking the beginning of OG shoot.

In the teaser, Sujeeth, who is the director of the film, was seen holding several props such as a pen, a gun, bullets as well as a grenade. The teaser also features several graphic depictions of a man, seemingly Pawan Kalyan's character, holding a sword, and inside a car while several bodies were seen lying around him. The description of the clip on YouTube read, “Rises in the dawn, Tearing the dust and storm, Roars at the blooded moon, Raging out like shooting gun. FIRESTORM IS COMING.”

About OG film

OG is set to feature superstar Pawan Kalyan, who is popular for his performances in action-packed titles such as Bheemla Nayak (2022), Atharintiki Daaredi (2013), Agnyaathavaasi (2018), and Katamarayudu (2017) and many more. Sujeeth, who helmed Prabhas starrer Saaho in 2019, is directing Pawan Kalyan in the new film. Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography, while S Thaman is composing the music for the film.

OG is produced by DVV Entertainment. The details of the project are still under the wraps. Pawan Kalyan’s latest appearance was in Bheemla Nayak. He is also slated to appear alongside actor Sai Dharam Tej in the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham.