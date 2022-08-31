On Ganesh Chaturthi, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh & Others Wish For 'new Beginnings'; See Pics

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaviti, is a Hindu festival honouring the annual journey of the Lord Ganesha (also known as Ganesh) from his heavenly dwelling to earth. As the country is celebrating the occasion with great zeal, many South celebs took to their social media space and penned heartfelt wishes, while some even shared glimpses of Lord Ganesha that they brought to their home on this auspicious day.

Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Karthi & others pen heartfelt wishes

Superstar Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of Ganesha that he brought home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes."

Ganpati Bappa Morya



Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9VdnmNR4L1 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 31, 2022

Keerthy Suresh also headed to her Twitter handle and wrote, "New beginnings...May all the new journeys you take on this auspicious day become successful ...Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi."

New beginnings ✨



May all the new journeys you take on this auspicious day become successful 😊



Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oSVuAow9sG — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 31, 2022

Karthi penned on Twitter, "Vinayagar is the God Who Marks the Beginning of Everything Good in Our Life. May this day be the start of all the good that is to come. Wishing you all a Happy #VinayagarChathurthi!"

Vinayagar is the God Who Marks the Beginning of Everything Good in Our Life. May this day be the start of all the good that is to come.



Wishing you all a

Happy #VinayagarChathurthi! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 31, 2022

Mammootty also wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all..."

Dulquer Salmaan penned a note, reading, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!!"

Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtK17zUAEJ — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 31, 2022

Varun Tej tweeted on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! pic.twitter.com/xvLsrwIzbP — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 31, 2022

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happyyyyyyy #VinayagarChathurthi #GaneshChaturthi god bless us all..!!!"

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial/@mohanlal