On Ganesh Chaturthi, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh & Others Wish For 'new Beginnings'; See Pics

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial/@mohanlal
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaviti, is a Hindu festival honouring the annual journey of the Lord Ganesha (also known as Ganesh) from his heavenly dwelling to earth. As the country is celebrating the occasion with great zeal, many South celebs took to their social media space and penned heartfelt wishes, while some even shared glimpses of Lord Ganesha that they brought to their home on this auspicious day.
Superstar Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of Ganesha that he brought home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes."
Ganpati Bappa Morya— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 31, 2022
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9VdnmNR4L1
Keerthy Suresh also headed to her Twitter handle and wrote, "New beginnings...May all the new journeys you take on this auspicious day become successful ...Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi."
New beginnings ✨— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) August 31, 2022
May all the new journeys you take on this auspicious day become successful 😊
Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/oSVuAow9sG
Karthi penned on Twitter, "Vinayagar is the God Who Marks the Beginning of Everything Good in Our Life. May this day be the start of all the good that is to come. Wishing you all a Happy #VinayagarChathurthi!"
Vinayagar is the God Who Marks the Beginning of Everything Good in Our Life. May this day be the start of all the good that is to come.— Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) August 31, 2022
Wishing you all a
Happy #VinayagarChathurthi!
Mammootty also wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all..."
Wishing a Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all.. pic.twitter.com/uTJurZwRmc— Mammootty (@mammukka) August 31, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan penned a note, reading, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!!"
Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/EtK17zUAEJ— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) August 31, 2022
Varun Tej tweeted on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"
Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi! pic.twitter.com/xvLsrwIzbP— Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) August 31, 2022
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happyyyyyyy #VinayagarChathurthi #GaneshChaturthi god bless us all..!!!"
Happyyyyyyy #VinayagarChathurthi #GaneshChaturthi god bless us all..!!! pic.twitter.com/2inPzHF90n— 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) August 31, 2022