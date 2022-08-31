Last Updated:

On Ganesh Chaturthi, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh & Others Wish For 'new Beginnings'; See Pics

As the country is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on August 31, many South celebs took to their social media space and penned heartfelt wishes. Read further.

Written By
Swati Singh
Ganesh Chaturthi

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial/@mohanlal


Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, or Vinayaka Chaviti, is a Hindu festival honouring the annual journey of the Lord Ganesha (also known as Ganesh) from his heavenly dwelling to earth. As the country is celebrating the occasion with great zeal, many South celebs took to their social media space and penned heartfelt wishes, while some even shared glimpses of Lord Ganesha that they brought to their home on this auspicious day.

Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, Karthi & others pen heartfelt wishes

Superstar Mohanlal took to his Twitter handle and shared a glimpse of Ganesha that he brought home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. He wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes."

Keerthy Suresh also headed to her Twitter handle and wrote, "New beginnings...May all the new journeys you take on this auspicious day become successful ...Happy Vinayagar Chaturthi."

Karthi penned on Twitter, "Vinayagar is the God Who Marks the Beginning of Everything Good in Our Life. May this day be the start of all the good that is to come. Wishing you all a Happy #VinayagarChathurthi!"

READ | Buying sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi? Check out this FDA advisory for Ganeshotsav in Mumbai

Mammootty also wrote on Twitter, "Wishing a Happy #GaneshChaturthi to all..."

Dulquer Salmaan penned a note, reading, "Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi !!!"

Varun Tej tweeted on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing you and your family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tweeted, "Happyyyyyyy #VinayagarChathurthi #GaneshChaturthi god bless us all..!!!"

 

Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial/@mohanlal

READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Isha Kopikar, Debina Bonnerjee and more welcome Bappa home
READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Jr NTR, R Madhavan & more celebs pen wishes on auspicious occasion
READ | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Australian cricketer David Warner extends wishes to Indian fans
READ | IN PICTURES: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kick-start across India with fervor
First Published:
COMMENT