Ooty Diaries: Chiranjeevi Is An 'excited Parent' As Ram Charan & His Sisters Enjoy Getaway

Ram Charan recently jetted off with his sisters, nieces, and family members for a short getaway, glimpses of which made the rounds on social media. The RRR star's father and superstar Chiranjeevi has shared a glimpse of his three kids - Ram Charan, Sreeja Kalyan and Sushmitha - flashing smiles during their vacation. The latter also expressed his excitement to see all his children having fun together.

Chiranjeevi is an 'excited parent' as Ram Charan & his sisters enjoy recent getaway

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, September 12, Chiranjeevi shared the trio's picture where they could be seen sitting together while enjoying their meal. In the caption, he wrote, "Parents' excitement is different when all their children are having fun together. . . #OotyDairies. (sic)" Take a look.

It was reported that Ram Charan took a break from the shoot of his upcoming film RC15 and jetted off with his close ones. The actor's PRO, Vamsi Kaka dropped pictures from his plane ride with his sisters, nieces and friends. The actor's pet Rhyme also accompanied him on his weekend getaway.

Sharing the photos, Vamsi Kaka wrote, "Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan along with his sisters, nieces, friends and his pet Rhyme step out for a weekend getaway. The pictures of them together having fun are quite endearing."

Ram Charan is all set to share screen space with Kiara Advani in RC15, which is being helmed by veteran director Shankar. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, it also stars Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, SJ Suryah, and Naveen Chandra in pivotal roles.