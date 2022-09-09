Ram Charan Halts 'RC 15' Shoot, Jets Off To Unknown Destination With Family & Friends

Ram Charan is one of the most lauded actors in the Telugu film industry. Despite his busy schedule, the actor always makes sure to take out time for his family and friends. Recently, the actor halted the shoot for his upcoming film RC 15 and took a trip to an unknown destination with his sisters, nieces and friends.

Ram Charan has reportedly taken a break from the shoot of his upcoming film, tentatively titled RC 15. The actor's PRO, Vamsi Kaka, recently took to his Twitter handle to drop a picture of the RRR star enjoying a jet plane ride with his sisters, nieces and friends. The actor's pet Rhyme also accompanied him on his weekend getaway. In the picture, the actor could be seen smiling while donning a black t-shirt, brown pants and a black cap. He completed his look with a pair of black goggles.

Sharing the photos, Vamsi Kaka wrote, "Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan along with his sisters, nieces, friends and his pet Rhyme step out for a weekend getaway. The pictures of them together having fun are quite endearing." Take a look at the photos here.

Mega Power Star @alwaysRamCharan along with his sisters, nieces, friends and his pet Rhyme step out for a weekend getaway.

The pictures of them together having fun are quite endearing.#RamCharan pic.twitter.com/5pnSJ3wnLR — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 9, 2022

More about RC 15

The upcoming film, tentatively titled RC 15, will see Ram Charan in the lead role. The film will also mark the actor's maiden collaboration with the 2.0 helmer Shankar, who has also penned the movie. The project went on floors in October, last year, and since then the makers are focused on shooting the film. However, Shankar also has Indian 2 in his kitty, which the filmmaker is shooting simultaneously.

Last month, the director took to his Twitter handle and revealed the two films will be shot simultaneously. He also added some details about RC 15's shoot in his announcement. He wrote, "Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of RC15 from the first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official."

Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official. pic.twitter.com/20yYQGxIgE — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 24, 2022

The upcoming film also stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Apart from her, it will feature Anjali, Naveen Chandra and Jayaram. SJ Suryah also recently joined the film's cast.

Image: Twitter/@vamsikaka