'Pakka Commercial' Twitter Review: Gopichand-starrer Opens To Negative Response From Fans

South superstar Gopichand created a buzz among the audience when he announced his courtroom action comedy film Pakka Commercial. As the movie hits the big screens on 1 July 2022, the fans rushed to the movie theatres to enjoy the film. Many of them also shared their opinions on social media about whether they liked the film or not. Read further ahead to know about Pakka Commercial twitter reviews.

As the fans were eager to watch Telugu actor Gopichand on the big screen after watching him perform last year in the film Aaradugula Bullet, they recently took to their respective Twitter handles and shared their reviews as they watched the film in theatres on 1 July 2022. Many fans stated that the first half of the film was itself below average while others declared it as a flop film. On the other hand, few of them praised the film for the dialogues and the songs while others called the film ‘a waste of money and time.’ Some fans also stated that not even a single scene was engaging or entertaining while some raised a question about what was happening to the Telugu comedy films. Take a look at the reviews ahead.

Below avg 1st half .. #PakkaCommercial — PUSHPA (@AAAvijayawada) July 1, 2022

Nothing works. Nothing. Maybe Gopichand Screen presence and some music. What the heck was Maruthi thinking? #pakkacommercial — Saisaysmovies (@saisaysmovies) July 1, 2022

#PakkaCommercial wow what an amazing euphoria . Seat lo kurchunte ottu massive entry and dialogues followed by good interval bang . Asal bgm ayethe mass malli twist oka song climax mundu oche sequence okkati defines india. Cinema . Asal unanimous. Blockbuster vikram ayethe — jetha hitler (@baapofhollywood) July 1, 2022

#PakkaCommercial what is happening??? Maruthi is writing worse comedy than ravipudi right now. What the heck is happening to telugu comedy? — Saisaysmovies (@saisaysmovies) July 1, 2022

Waste of my money and time. Not even one scene is neither engaging nor entertaining. Prabhas should rethink about working with Maruthi. Ika selavu #PakkaCommercial — sharat (@sherry1111111) July 1, 2022

Helmed by Maruthi, the film has been financed by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. Alongside Gopichand and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, the film also features Rao Ramesh, Sathyaraj, Ajay Ghosh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kiran Talasila, Sai Krishna, Saptagiri, etc in essential roles. The background music has been scored by Jakes Bejoy, while cinematography has been handled by Karm Chawla. The film also reunites Gopichand and Raashii Khanna for the third time along with a second collaboration between Maruthi and Khanna.

Image: Instagram/@yoursgopichand