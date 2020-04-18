Papon And Other Indian Artists Who Continue To Entertain Their Fans Amidst This Pandemic

The world is currently on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has been on lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave from their homes. Even in a situation like this, Indian artists never fail to entertain their fans. Here are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. Read ahead to know more about them-

Indian artists who continue to entertain their fans amidst the pandemic

Papon

Angarag Mahanta, who goes by the stage name Papon, is one of the finest Indian playback singers. He is also the lead singer and founder of the folk-fusion band 'Papon and The East India Company'. The singer has made sure to keep his fans entertained as he comes live through his social media handles to sing and interact with the audience, digitally. He also keeps posting videos of him singing an old song with a twist.

Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan Bam is one of the finest Indian comedians and YouTube personalities. He is known for his YouTube comedy channel BB Ki Vines. In 2018, he became the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers. Bhuvan Bam is also great at music, and even in between an entire pandemic, he makes sure to get a smile on the faces of his audience, by either posting memes, or making funny videos, or singing soulful songs.

Prajakta Koli

Prajakta Koli is an Indian YouTube personality who makes comedy videos. She is popularly known by her YouTube name "MostlySane". Her videos are mostly comical takes on her observation of everyday life situations. Even during the quarantine period, Prajakta is making sure to make her fans laugh by posting funny videos on ‘life in quarantine’.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is an Indian comedian and television personality. Bharti has been in the comedy industry for years now and has always made people laugh with her jokes and characters played. Since the quarantine has started, Bharti has taken up on TikTok's. She posts many funny TikTok videos to keep fans laughing.

