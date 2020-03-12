Papon 'immensely Blessed And On A High' After Collaborating With Gulzar

Indian playback singer Anagaraag Mahanta aka Papon, has collaborated with lyricist and poet Gulzar for an upcoming track. It is the first time ever that he is working with the legend and his excitement seems no bounds. According to reports, Gulzar is working on a single song with Papon.

Papon's songs with Gulzar is his next single

In an interview with a news publication, Papon revealed that he is immensely blessed to collaborate with the living legend Gulzar. His single track is of great value. The 44-year-old songwriter, singer and music writer revealed that Gulzar was really humble to him. Papon also said that Gulzar feels that his health will be in great shape if he works with Papon. He added that Gulzar wanted to do more similar works with Papon in the near future.

Papon was enthralled to hear Gulzar say all those things and also claimed it to be one of his greatest compliments ever received. Veteran songwriter Gulzar also reportedly said to Papon that his life would have been remained unfinished if he had not worked with Papon according to an interview in a news publication. Papon added that it is a nice high. He received the extra enthusiasm from Gulzar as he heard him say all this. He is absolutely in love with the way he is feeling after meeting Gulzar. Reportedly, Papon feels overwhelmed as Gulzar has penned lyrics for popular music composers and directors like Vishal Bhardwaj, Pritam, A.R. Rahman, and even singer like Arijit Singh.

Papon revealed that he is currently caught up with work in Delhi, however, will work on the track to be out until April 2020. Papon will also voice a song for film Babloo Bachelor, the composition of which is done by Jeet Gannguli. He has many Bollywood projects up and waiting for their release. He is also working on a documentary for Assam classical music, on which he has been researching for the last three years.

