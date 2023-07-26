Pawan Kalyan Lashes Out At Nephew Vaisshnav Tej During Bro Pre-release Event | Watch

Pawan Kalyan is a popular Indian actor and filmmaker who works predominantly in the Telugu film industry. The actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming movie, Bro, touted as a fantasy comedy film. Recently, a video from the film's pre-release event has gone viral wherein he seemingly lashed out at Vaisshnav Tej.

3 things you need to know

Bro starring Pawan Kalyan and Sar Dharam Tej will release in theatres on July 28.

The movie is directed by Samuthirakani.

Bro's pre-release event took place on July 25.

Why did Pawan Kalyan lash out at Vaisshnav Tej at Bro event?

Bro is one of the most anticipated films of this year as Pawan Kalyan will be seen sharing the screen for the first time with his nephew Sai Dharam Tej. The film's pre-release event was held on July 25 wherein the entire team of Bro was seen in attendance. Varun Tej and Vaisshnav Tej also attended the event to support Pawan Kalyan and his team.

However, a video from the event surfaced on social media wherein Vaisshnav was seen leaning onto Pawan Kalyan and whispering something into his ear. As the actor was addressing the audience at the moment, he momentarily snapped and gave a side eye to him. Nevertheless, he lashed out for a second and said that he was about to thank the crowd.

What is the film 'Bro' about?

Bro revolves around the life of a man who is arrogant by nature and is provided a second chance in life to fix his wrongdoings after his death. Pawan Kalyan will be seen essaying the role of God of Time in this film while Sai Dharam Tej will be seen essaying the character of Mark. Ketika Sharma will also be a part of this film and will play Mark's love interest. Apart from them, Priya Prakash Varrier, Subbaraju, Mukul Dev, and others will be seen playing a prominent role in the film.