Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej To Star In BRO; First Look Poster Of Film Out

Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are set to appear together in BRO, first look of which is out. After the success of Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha, he is starring alongside Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming film, BRO. A motion poster of the upcoming film was also released on social media.

The poster was revealed by Sai Dharam Tej on social media. In the post, he could be seen as the Time God. He captioned the post, “Working with my Guru @PawanKalyan mama is a BIG BIG DREAM come true. And now I'm super excited and blessed with this amazing opportunity. ( The fanboy in me is dancing like crazy). Happy to present you all the Title & Motion Poster of our #BroTheAvatar." Check out Pawan Kalyan’s look for BRO below.



More about BRO

BRO is directed by Samuthirakani. It is said to be a comedy fantasy film and will feature the duo of Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. Other stars such as Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam, Rohini Molleti, Subbaraju, Tanikella Bharani, and Raja Chembolu are playing key characters in the film. While the screenplay for BRO has been written by Trivikram, the film has been produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under Zee Studios and People Media Factory’s banners. It is slated for a release on July 28, 2023.

Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema. He is also a filmmaker, politician and philanthropist. He has been in films such as Bheemla Nayak, Kushi, Gabbar Singh, Vakeel Saab, Jalsa, Katamarayudu and Sardaar Gabbar Singh. He is the brother of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi and is soon to appear in the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.