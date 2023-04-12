Virupaksha Trailer: Sai Dharam Tej Sets Out To Unravel Zombie Mystery

Actor Sai Dharam Tej is gearing up to appear in his upcoming Tollywood flick, Virupaksha. The Virupaksha trailer was released recently and showcased Sai Dharam Tej trying to uncover the mystery behind villagers who turn into zombies for inexplicable reasons. However, the film is not limited to horror antics, as the Virupaksha trailer teases elements of romance, action, and black magic.

The trailer opens with Sai Dharam Tej's character reaching his mother's native village with his family. Upon his return after 15 years later, he finds love in the village and feels that the place is peaceful and serene. However, things take a turn for the worse, as the villagers decide to lock down the village in order to fight out and prevent the root cause of the sudden zombification of the villagers. Ultimately, the duty to safeguard the villagers and uncover the conspiracy underneath falls upon the protagonist. Check out the trailer for Virupaksha below.

A poster for the film was released on April 5, which showcased Sai Dharam Tej holding an unlit fire torch while he has wings behind him. Samyuktha can be seen hugging the actor, who seems to be in battle-ready form.

The Wings have opened,

So will the doors of the Mystical World.



Stay tuned for the #VirupakshaTrailer 🤞#Virupaksha#VirupakshaOnApril21 pic.twitter.com/J3xUHd4bGs — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 5, 2023

More about Virupaksha

While Tollywood star Sai Dharam Tej serves as the male lead for the film, Samyuktha will star as the love interest/female lead. The film comes from director Karthik Varma Dandu, who gained recognition from his work on Bham Bolenath. After his work on Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara, Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music for Virupaksha. Pushpa writer Sukumar has written the script for the upcoming flick. It has been backed by the BVSN Prasad's Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra productions. Slated to release on April 21, Virupaksha is set to release in five languages, namely Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.