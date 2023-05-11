Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Glimpse: Pawan Kalyan Plays A Cop From Hyderabad

Makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh released the first glimpse of the movie on Thursday (May 11). Sharing the glimpse on social media, Ustaad Bhagat Singh's official Twitter handle wrote, 'Eesari Performance Badhalaipodhi’. Here is the #UBSMassGlimpse @PawanKalyan, like we all LOVE him. #UstaadBhagatSingh @harish2you @sreeleela14 @ThisIsDSP @DoP_Bose #AnandSai @ChotaKPrasad @MythriOfficial @SonyMusicSouth.”

The 43 seconds teaser begins with a passage from the Bhagavad Gita. Harish Shankar introduced Pawan Kalyan as a police officer from Hyderabad. The pulsating background score by Devi Sri Prasad was the cherry on top. See the tweet here.

This is Harish Shankar’s second collaboration with the actor Pawan after their blockbuster film Gabbar Singh. While the movie was announced a few months ago, the shooting was delayed owing to the actor's busy schedule and political commitments. The film, which is touted to be an action-spectacle, also stars Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh among others. Produced by Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to release next year.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming projects

Pawan Kalyan is also shooting for another film alongside Sai Dharam Tej. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhya Sitham and will be directed by Samuthrakani. Meanwhile, he is also collaborating with Sujeeth, for a film titled OG. The actor will be working with Priyanka Mohanan on this project. Ravi K Chandran is handling the cinematography, while S Thaman is composing the music for the film. OG is being produced by DVV Entertainment.

Additionally, Pawan’s film Vakeel Saab recently completed two years since its release on 9 April. The director of the film, Venu Sriram, revealed during a Twitter Q&A that the second part of the film is already underway. He also assured the fans that Vakeel Saab 2 would incorporate more of what Pawan Kalyan fans wanted to see. The director further shared with the fans that they would now also have the opportunity to watch Pawan Kalyan in action as advocate Konidela Satyadev once again, as the team is planning on re-releasing Vakeel Saab soon.