Pawan Kalyan To Play Intense Cop In Ustaad Bhagat Singh, BTS Stills Out

Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The makers gave exciting updates about the upcoming film and shared some BTS stills from the time the movie was shot.

3 things you need to know

Pawan Kalyan has been busy with his political commitments as well and is balancing it with his shoot life.

The film will mark Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar's reunion 11 years after the blockbuster Gabbar Singh.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh features Pawan Kalyan as a cop.

Film's second schedule to commence in Hyderabad

Ustaad Bhagat Singh's second schedule is slated to kick off soon in Hyderabad. Art director Anand Sai and his team have constructed a massive set for this portion of filming. Crucial scenes involving Pawan Kalyan and other actors will be shot. Ahead of the second schedule, the makers unveiled a few working stills that offer a glimpse of Pawan Kalyan's various looks in the film.

The Power Star is seen in khaki uniform. There are also photos of him in casual wear along with other cast and crew members. Additionally, in some photos director Harish Shankar is seen discussing the scenes with the Telugu star.

(Harish Shankar and actors Ali and Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh BTS photos | Image: Ustaad Bhagat Singh/Twitter)

(Pawan Kalyan discusses scenes on Ustaad Bhagat Singh set | Image: Ustaad Bhagat Singh/Twitter)

(Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh is said to be a remake of Theri, featuring Vijay as a cop | Image: Ustaad Bhagat Singh/Twitter)

(Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar are back for a movie after 11 years | Image: Ustaad Bhagat Singh/Twitter)

Meet the cast of Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Pawan Kalyan will be seen opposite Sreeleela in Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film also features Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, Naga Mahesh and Temper Vamsi in supporting roles. Chota K Prasad is the editor. Music director Devi Sri Prasad, popular for his compositions in Jalsa, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Pushpa, Rangasthalam and more, is also on board.

Stunt director duo Ram-Lakshman will choreograph the action sequences, promising high-octane entertainment for the audience. Mythri Movie Makers, known for their past hits like Pushpa, Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy, is backing the project.