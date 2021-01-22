Pawan Kalyan's Fans Shower Him With Flowers During A Rally In Tirupati; Watch

Fans often take an extra step to make their favorite celebrity feel special on their special days, or when they happen to meet them. And in the case of Pawan Kalyan, his fans showered him with flower petals in Tirupati, soon after his announcement to make a comeback to films. The actor announced his re-entry to the entertainment industry and has been making headlines with his new film announcements and ongoing projects.

Pawan Kalyan showered with love & flowers

His fan base is so special and their love is so pure 🙏😍 @PawanKalyan in Thirupathi today. #Janasena #VakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/MdV0TYCNwg — Vamsi Shekar (@UrsVamsiShekar) January 21, 2021

Ever since the teaser of Pawan Kalyan’s film Vakeel Saab released, it has been trending on social media. Soon a video of him being showered with flowers began surfing on the internet. In the video, Pawan Kalyan joined hands and greeted his fans during a political rally in Tirupati. His fans came up with slogans to praise him and showered him with oodles of flowers. Many of his fans took pictures and videos of the star and shared them on various social media platforms.

Pawan Kalyan's movies

Pawan Kalyan predominantly works in the Telugu film industry and has been a part of several highest-grossing films. He made his debut in the year 1996, with the film Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. He won a National Award for his film Tholi Prema, which released in 1998. His film Attaritiki Daredi became the highest-grossing Telugu films for a brief period, after its release. After appearing in films for several years, Pawan Kalyan joined politics and appeared less in movies. He was last seen in the Telugu film Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

Currently, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in the film Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The film will star Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, and Ananya Nagalla in the lead roles, which will be directed by Venu Sriram. Meanwhile, Sithara Entertainment has announced that they will be producing Pawan Kalyan’s next film directed by Saagar K Chandra. The film is expected to be a cop drama and also stars Rana Daggubati in the ley role. The film is said to be the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

