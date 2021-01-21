Ahead Of Bypolls, TDP To Hold 10-day Rally In Tirupati To 'safeguard Hindu Dharma'

Ahead of the Tirupati parliamentary by-polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced a ten-day-long campaign, named 'Dharma Parirakshana Yatra', to ‘safeguard the Hindu dharma’ in Andhra Pradesh.

Set to commence on January 21, the yatra will cover 700 villages in the Tirupati Parliamentary constituency, over the course of 10 days. The announcement from TDP comes days after the BJP announced a Rath Yatra planned in early February, to protest against the YSRCP government’s alleged negligence in preventing temple attacks over the last couple of months.

Addressing the TDP village committee and booth committee leaders in Tirupati via video conference on Tuesday, Naidu said that it is everyone’s duty to protect the holy shrine of Tirumala and the city.

Speaking about the yatra, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram said that one particular religion is being constantly targeted in the state. He said, not only temples, but idols are also being destroyed by miscreants. He alleged that many decisions taken by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government are suppressing the Hindu religion and the yatra is aimed at protecting the Hindu dharma.

70 designed vehicles to be deployed during the rally

The yatra will be carried out with 70 specially designed vehicles, which will be deployed to conduct 700 meetings across Tirupati, Pattabhi Ram said. Former CM Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, and other senior party leaders will also take part in the rally, however, the schedule is not finalised yet. The TDP also opened a party office in Tirupati on Wednesday. BJP had established its party office in the town in December last year.

Several times in the past, similar campaign rallies organised by the TDP have been foiled by the police. The recent protests against the vandalisation of an idol at the Ramatheertham temple also witnessed tension and arrests of opposition leaders.

The TDP spokesperson said that the party always undertakes any program with prior intimation and permission of the police. The same will be followed during the 'Dharma Parirakshana Yatra'. He said the rally will be held in a peaceful manner without hurting the religious sentiments of those who follow other religions. The yatra is only to safeguard one particular dharma as it is under attack, he said.

