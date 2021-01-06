Tirupati By-poll Result To Favour BJP Just As Dubbaka, GHMC Elections: Telangana BJP Chief

Telangana BJP unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said that the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-polls in Andhra Pradesh would yield similar results as the Dubbaka by-elections and the Hyderabad civic polls in Telangana.

The BJP had won the Dubbaka bypolls and emerged as the second-largest party in the recently concluded GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) elections.

Addressing the people of Andhra Pradesh, the saffron party leader made a divisive statement, asking whether they would vote for the followers Hindu or Christian teachings. He was referring to Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s faith.

Bandi Sanjay questioned the people of Andhra Pradesh if they want to vote for the YSRCP which describes the deity of Tirumala as “God of two hills” or the BJP which honours the “God of seven hills”. Bandi Sanjay's comments came in the backdrop of multiple attacks on temples, and rallies carried out by the opposition parties against the YSRCP, for “failing to protect the temples.”

These incidents assume significance as the Tirupati Parliamentary by-poll is around the corner, after the recent demise of sitting MP Balli Durga Prasad.

BJP, TDP, YSRCP to contest Tirupati by-poll

The BJP and Jana Sena Party, as well as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), are attempting to test their political fortunes in the scheduled caste-reserved Tirupati by-poll, even as the incumbent YSRCP aims to retain it.

TDP has already declared Panabaka Lakshmi as its candidate, while YSRCP is believed to have zeroed in on the candidate but has not disclosed the name yet. Meanwhile, it is not clear whether a Jana Sena candidate will be allowed to contest or if its ally (BJP) will pit its own man.

Reacting to Bandi Sanjay’s comments, YSRCP said there is no place for communal politics in Andhra Pradesh, where non-local leaders such as are attempting to ‘inject poisonous mindset’ with inflammatory speeches. The party leader expressed hope that the common man would reject BJP's ideology in the upcoming polls.

