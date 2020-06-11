Penguin Trailer: Keerthy Suresh's Thriller Has Similarities With Mysskin's 'Psycho'; Watch

Just a week before its release, the makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcomer have released the trailer of the film. The film titled Penguin narrates the tale of a mother whose son is abducted by a psychopath. Penguin trailer was released on Thursday by actors like Nani, Dhanush, and Mohanlal on their respective social media pages.

The two-minute-long trailer showcases the ordeal of a mother and her journey to free her son from the clutches of a psychopath. The recently released trailer has some similarities with Mysskin's Psycho (2020). Just like Pyscho, Penguin's trailer also portrays the psychopath to be a vicious monster, who is ruthless and barbaric. And like Udhayanidhi Stalin and Nithya Menen, Keerthy Suresh traverses through the jungle to find the trace of her missing son. However, Penguin's trailer is enthralling and concentrates more on emotions and mother's love, unlike Psycho.

Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin's trailer:

Penguin also features Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. The Keerthy Suresh starrer will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Penguin, directed by Eashvar Karthic is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to join the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe after the lockdown ends. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a brother and sister. The Siva directorial is currently in pre-production.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

