Keerthy Suresh's 'Penguin' Teaser Manages To Enthral Netizens With A 'gripping Tale'

On Monday, the makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie Penguin released the first teaser of the upcomer. The two-minute-long teaser has managed to impress the audiences with its gripping tale and sombre background music. Here's what the fans had to say about Penguin's teaser.

Also Read | Nithiin Eager On Getting Keerthy Suresh On Board For The Telugu Remake Of 'Andhadhun'?

Fans react to Keerthy Suresh's Penguin's teaser:

A small family..forest home..story of mother.

A cold blooded murder! Ajay Missing..

I guess the statue depicted in the clip is of the Woman of the Apocalypse -The Powerful Mother! Is the murder an act of sacrifice?#PenguinTeaser #Penguin @KeerthyOfficialhttps://t.co/qzPhIeYMh2 — . (@ItsVenkat_) June 8, 2020

the queen is back to get next national award @KeerthyOfficial watching #penguinteaser in repeated mode ! — buttercakeluv (@vishalmellark) June 8, 2020

#MakkalSelvi @KeerthyOfficial 🙏🙌



Best wishes to u Mam...Keep rocking... Waiting for JUNE 19th#PenguinTeaser — Joseph Jilla Karthick (@sarkarMassVijay) June 8, 2020

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Flaunts Her Culinary Skills As She Makes 'Chocolate Dosa'; See Pics Here

Also Read | World Environment Day: Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Pics From #GreenIndiaChallenge

Penguin that will release simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi had its teaser released by Trisha, Samantha Akkineni, Manju Warrier, and Taapsee Pannu on June 8. The movie that will mark the directorial debut of Eashvar Karthic will see Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of a mother. A mother whose son is kidnapped by a mysterious man. The teaser of Penguin showcases the ordeal of a mother and a glimpse of what could be a psychopath- the man with a yellow umbrella.

Keerthy Suresh starrer Penguin's teaser:

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh Releases Her First Look From The Amazon Prime Video Original 'Penguin'

Penguin also features Narain, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She is expected to join the sets of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe after the lockdown ends. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Keerthy Suresh, and Nayanthara in the lead is reported to narrate the tale of a brother and sister. The Siva directorial is currently in pre-production.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.