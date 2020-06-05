World Environment Day: Keerthy Suresh Shares Throwback Pics From #GreenIndiaChallenge

Everyone across the globe is celebrating World Environment Day today. Many celebrities have been sharing several pictures and important messages urging fans to care for mother Earth. Even South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh shared a series of throwback pictures to mark the occasion. Check them out:

Keerthy Suresh shares throwback pictures

Keerthy Suresh recently took to social media to share a series of throwback pictures on the occasion of World Environment Day. In the pictures, Keerthy Suresh can be seen caring for a garden filled with greenery and small plants. She looked happy dressed in a yellow palazzo and jacket as she watered to the plants. The actor also spoke about how the pictures are throwback ones from the time when she took on the #GreenIndiaChallenge.

Keerthy Suresh further captioned the picture as, “On this day celebrating the environment, here’s a throwback of me accepting the #greenindiachallenge from @santoshkumarjoginipally. Let's make tomorrow happier, greener and healthier”. Keerthy Suresh also added the hashtags, “#worldenvironmentday” and “#GoGreen” on the occasion. She shared a total of three pictures that had the words World Environment Day written on them.

Take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s posts here:

The World Environment Day was first celebrated way back in 1974. The day aims to draw the attention of governments, organisations, celebrities and others to focus on the need to protect the environment that one lives in. This year, the theme of World Environment Day is 'Beat Plastic Pollution'.

Hence, many have been encouraging people across the world to use lesser plastic and significantly reduce pollution on this World Environment Day. The day is organised each year by the United Nations keeping in mind the increased need to care for the environment.

Several world leaders also take part in World Environment Day activities. Even the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi shared a special post to mark the occasion. He further wrote, “On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations”.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/nPBMthR1kr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

