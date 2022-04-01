Pics: Vijay Deverakonda & Team Discuss Upcoming 'JGM' With Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set for the release of his sports drama film Liger opposite Ananya Panday. The film will also have a significant cameo from boxing legend Mike Tyson. While the excitement around the venture shows no signs of slowing down, the actor treated his fans by announcing his next ambitious project titled JGM.

Taking to his social media, he shared a series of pictures from the elaborate sets of the film whilst sporting a uniform and showing off his physique. Moreover, he also shared a video from the film to give a glimpse into his strong and powerful character as important Indian army personnel. Seeing how the film revolves around the Indian army, the team of JGM visited the Defence Minister of India to talk about the movie.

Vijay Deverakonda and JGM team meets with Defence Minister of India

JGM producer Charmee Kaur took to her official Twitter handle to share pictures from the meeting with the Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh. The 32-year-old actor wore a stylish grey suit and had a chat with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, ''Team #JGM meets honourable Defence minister of India , Shri @rajnathsingh ji at Delhi Last evening!!''

More on Vijay Deverakonda in JGM

JGM will be the next collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh after the upcoming Liger. It is backed by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The release date of the PAN India venture is yet to be announced.

Sharing a look into his strong character, Deverakonda announced that the film will be released on August 3, 2023. Talking about the film, director Puri Jagannadh stated, ''I am extremely happy to unveil the announcement of our next project ‘JGM’. It feels great to collaborate again with Vijay and JGM is a strong narrative that is THE ultimate action entertainer.''

On the other hand, Deverakonda said, ''I am supremely excited about JGM, it's one of the most striking and challenging scripts. The story is special and it will touch every Indian. I am honored to be a part of Puri’s dream project. Looking forward to working with Charmme and her team. My character in JGM is refreshing which I haven't done earlier and I am sure it will leave an impact on the audiences.”

Image: Twitter/@Charmmeofficial/Instagram/@thedeverakonda