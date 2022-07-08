'Ponniyin Selvan 1': Jayam Ravi's Look As King Raja Raja Cholan Out Before Teaser Release

Seasoned filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to take fans on a ride back to the 10th century as his upcoming venture Ponniyin Selvan 1 will throw light on the escapades over the erstwhile Chola dynasty monarchs. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel going by the same name and will showcase the power struggles of the Chola empire.

The multi-starrer boasts an ensemble cast including the likes of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai who will take on pivotal roles. After sharing the first character look posters of all the lead actors, the makers finally unveiled a new character poster of Jayaram Ravi as the titular character, Ponniyin Selvan, which piqued fans' excitement levels.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 makers unveil Jayaram Ravi's look as Raja Raja Chola

On Friday, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 treated fans with a new character poster of Jayaram Ravi from the period drama film. The poster featured Ravi as the powerful king Great Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan, who is a 'visionary prince' and 'architect of the golden era'. Moreover, in the poster, the actor can be seen dressed in royal attire as he sports a rugged beard look with bruises and blood all over his face.

Sharing the poster of Jayaram Ravi, the makers also shared an important update on the film wherein they revealed that the trailer of Ponniyin Selvan will be released today at 6 PM. The caption of the post read, "Hail the Visionary Prince, the Architect of the Golden Era, the Great Raja Raja Chola…introducing Ponniyin Selvan! #PS1 TEASER OUT TODAY AT 6 PM."

Take a look at Jayam Ravi's look here:

For the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan makers had earlier dropped intriguing posters of Chiyaan Vikram as Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan, Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as queen Nandini and Trisha as princess Kundavai.

More about Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies. It is helmed by famed director Mani Ratnam. The movie will be released in two instalments. The first part is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.

