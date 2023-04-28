Ponniyin Selvan 2 Hits Theatres; Suriya Wishes Mani Ratnam 'mightier Blockbuster'

Ponniyin Selvan 2 hit the big screens on Friday. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others and is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel of the same name. The film narrates the story of the Chola dynasty. As PS 2 released, Suriya, the elder brother of Karthi, took to social media and extended his wishes to the team.

The Jai Bhim star shared a poster of the film and wrote, "Hearty wishes to Mani Sir & Team Ponniyin Selvan!! Wishing the wonderful cast & crew a larger and mightier blockbuster (sic)." Suriya has worked with PS 2 director Mani Ratnam in the past. They collaborated on the 2004 film Aaytha Ezhuthu, co-starring R Madhavan, Siddharth and Esha Deol. Check out Suriya's tweet for PS 2 team here.

Hearty wishes to Mani Sir & Team Ponniyin Selvan!! Wishing the wonderful cast & crew a larger and mightier blockbuster!! #PS2 pic.twitter.com/TQJXDN23xm — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 28, 2023

About Ponniyin Selvan films

Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a hit at the box office in India and worldwide. Both parts were shot simultaneously and part 2 has now released on the big screens. PS 1 went on to become the highest-grossing Tamil film in 2022. The two-part Ponniyin Selvan film franchise chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Suriya to be seen in Kanguva

Suriya recently announced that his upcoming film has been titled Kanguva. Also starring Disha Patani, Kanguva is billed as a “mighty valiant saga”. It is being directed by filmmaker Siva. The film will be released in 3D in 10 languages. It is aiming 2024 release. Suriya, who won the best actor National Award last year for Soorarai Pottru, will soon start filming for Vaadivaasal with director Vetrimaaran. He is also set for a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.