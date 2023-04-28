Ponniyin Selvan 2 Director Mani Ratnam On What Makes His Films Different From Baahubali

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most successful films from the Tamil film industry. The film grossed over Rs. 400 crores at the box office and received critical acclaim. However, it has been compared with SS Rajamouli’s smash-hit Baahubali as well. Mani Ratnam himself has stated that if it wasn’t for Baahubali and its unique structure of storytelling, there would be no Ponniyin Selvan.

The director, who recently saw the release of Ponniyin Selvan 2, opened up about what sets Ponnyin Selvan and Baahubali apart. While speaking with Cinema Express, Mani Ratnam said that he didn’t want PS and Baahubali to be alike in any way. He also noted that while Baahubali is based on fictional characters who are imaginary in nature, Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki’s novel revolving around Arulmozhi Varman, Aditya Karikalan and others. He concluded that he wanted to show the characters with as much realism as possible.

“We were very clear about it. Baahubali is Baahubali. Only Rajamouli can do it,” said Mani Ratnam. He added, “When we started, we were clear that we didn’t want to do it like that. There is liberty there. There, the characters are fictional. They can be superheroes. Everything is imaginary. For me, Ponniyin Selvan is a book, written by Kalki. Arulmozhi Varman and Aditya Karikalan are real people. So, wanted to show them as realistically as possible”. Mani Ratnam also stated that if the fans would have found the war sequences from PS and Baahubali different, he would feel happy.

Suriya wishes blockbuster success to Ponniyin Selvan 2

Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar, whose brother Karthi is also featured on Ponniyin Selvan 2, recently took to Twitter and gave his best wishes to Mani Ratnam and the PS 2 team upon the film’s release. He said, “Hearty wishes to Mani Sir & Team Ponniyin Selvan!! Wishing the wonderful cast & crew a larger and mightier blockbuster”. He also shared a poster for the film in the tweet as well.

Hearty wishes to Mani Sir & Team Ponniyin Selvan!! Wishing the wonderful cast & crew a larger and mightier blockbuster!! #PS2 pic.twitter.com/TQJXDN23xm — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) April 28, 2023

Mani Ratnam’s PS 2 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram and others in prominent roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who was also in PS 1, reprised her role in the sequel. It was released in theatres on April 28.