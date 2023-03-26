Ponniyin Selvan 2 Makers Lock Music And Trailer Launch Date; AR Rahman Shares Details

Ponniyin Selvan 2’s music and trailer launch will take place on March 29 at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, as announced by the makers of the film on Sunday (March 26). Music composer AR Rahman also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the making process of the songs on his Twitter handle.

Sharing the clip, AR Rahman wrote, “#PonniyinSelvan2 Music and Trailer Launch on 29th March at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai! #CholasAreBack #PS2 #ManiRatnam @madrastalkies_ @LycaProductions @Tipsofficial @tipsmusicsouth @IMAX @primevideoIN @ShakthisreeG @ShwetaMohan @Chinmayi.” Check out the tweet here:

More about Ponniyin Selvan and its sequel

Ponniyin Selvan: I was a period drama, based in the narrative of the 10th century Chola dynasty in Thanjavur. The film has an ensemble cast starring Aishwarya Rai as Queen Nandini of Pazhavoor, Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai, the princess of the Chola empire, Vikram as Aditha Karikalan the crown prince of the Chola empire and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman the prince of the Chola empire. Other notable cast members include Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Ponniyin Selvan: II is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first installment. It retains majority of the primary cast. The film has a projected release date set at 28 April of this year. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam, who had attempted to make the film once, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019. It will hit the screens on April 28.