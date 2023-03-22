AR Rahman, Mani Ratnam Reach London To Work On Music For Ponniyin Selvan 2

AR Rahman recently, pleasantly surprised Twitter today as he posted a well-framed shot of himself along with filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Both maestros in their respective fields appear to be in London for their work related to Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second installment to the 2022 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan starrer which struck gold at the box office.

PS2 at London

AR Rahman's post on Twitter featured a casual photo of him and Mani Ratnam, posing in front of Abbey Road Studios. While Rahman was dressed in a grey coat with a casual shirt and pants, Ratnam was dressed warm in a dark jacket and overalls. The simple tweet read, "PS2 at London #mattdunkley #manirathnam".

More about Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan: I was a period drama, based in the narrative of the 10th century Chola dynasty in Thanjavur. The film has an ensemble cast starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Queen Nandini of Pazhavoor, Trisha Krishnan as Kundavai, the princess of the Chola empire, Vikram as Aditha Karikalan the crown prince of the Chola empire and Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman the prince of the Chola empire. Other notable cast members include Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram and Aishwarya Lekshmi.

Ponniyin Selvan: II is reportedly a prequel as well as a sequel to the first installment. It retains majority of the primary cast. the film has a projected release date set at 28 April of this year. The film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam who had attempted to make the film once, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019.