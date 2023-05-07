Ponniyin Selvan 2 Singer Rakshita Suresh Meets With Accident In Malaysia, Shares Details

Ponniyin Selvan 2 singer Rakshita Suresh took to her Twitter handle to share some shocking news. The singer was involved in an accident while she was heading to the airport in Malaysia. The singer's update revealed details of the same while reassuring all concerned, that she was overall doing fine.

Rakshita Suresh shares her update



Rakshita Suresh took to her Twitter handle to share a written note which carried details of the recent accident she was involved in. The note reveals that the singer was in Malaysia when she met with a major accident. The car that Rakshita was traveling in, to the airport ended up ramming in to a divider and smashing against the side of the road. The singer went on to reveal how her entire life flashed in front of her eyes as she sustained the 10-second long impact. She also reassured fans that though the experience has left her shaken, she is grateful to be alive despite the internal and external injuries sustained. Rakshita also informed that the driver and other co-passenger were also doing fine.



Her note read, "met with a major accident today. the car that I was in, rammed into a divider, and smashed to the side of the road while I was heading back to the airport in Malaysia this morning. My entire life flashed infront of me during those 10 seconds of impact.. Thanks to the airbags, otherwise things would've been worse. Still shaking from whatever happened, but I'm so glad that me, the driver and the other co-passenger who was sitting in the front seat are safe with just minor external injuries and a few internal injuries. grateful and lucky to be alive".

Rakshita Suresh's association with Ponniyin Selvan



Rakshita Suresh has had a long-standing association with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, helmed by Mani Ratnam. The singer lent her voice in Ponniyin Selvan I for the Tamil version of the song Sol. She then lent her voice to a song in Ponniyin Selvan 2's Kannada version.

