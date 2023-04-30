Ponniyin Selvan 2 Star Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Goofy BTS Photos With Jayam Ravi

Sobhita Dhulipala starrer Ponniyin Selvan 2 hit the big screens on April 28. Not only has the Mani Ratnam directorial managed to open to good box office numbers, it has also received critical acclaim. Sobhita, who plays a pivotal role in the two-part film, shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from her vanity van. Sobhita took to her Instagram handle on Sunday (April 30) and shared photos, tagging co-star Jayam Ravi in the caption.

The actress could be seen dressed as her character Vaanathi in PS 2. In the background, it seemed like Jayam Ravi was taking a nap sitting on a chair. In the caption, Sobhita wrote, “Hardworking Yaanai Paagan,” and also tagged Jayam Ravi. See the post here:

More about Ponniyin Selvan 2

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the magnum opus is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel of the same name. Ponniyin Selvan narrates the story of the Chola dynasty. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Queen Nandini of Pazhavoor in the movie, Trisha Krishnan plays Kundavai, the princess of the Chola empire, Chiyaan Vikram plays Aditha Karikalan, the crown prince of the Chola empire, and Jayam Ravi plays Arulmozhi Varman, another prince in the Chola empire.

Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram and Sobhita Dhulipala are among the other important cast members. Ponniyin Selvan film franchise has been a long-standing dream for director Mani Ratnam, who had attempted to make the film once, in the late 80s. He eventually realised the dream in 2019.

Sobhita rose to fame after appearing in the web series Made in Heaven (2019). The same year she was cast in Bard Of Blood, opposite Vineet Kumar and Emraan Hashmi. After Ponniyin Selvan 2, she will be seen with Dev Patel in the action movie Monkey Man. She also featured in The Night Manager opposite Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor.