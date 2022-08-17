Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam’s Period Drama Becomes 1st Tamil Film To Be Released In IMAX

Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer project, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The period drama's plot is set against the backdrop of the 10th century and features the power struggles in the Chola empire. Moreover, it will also highlight the journey of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

The period drama stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan and many others in pivotal roles. Ponniyin Selvan 1 is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022. With just a month left for the premiere of Mani Ratnam's dream project, the makers are pulling out all the stops to release the film on a grand scale. Reportedly, the project will become the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format.

Ponniyin Selvan becomes the first Tamil movie to be released in IMAX

On Tuesday, the historical period drama's production house, Madras Talkies took to their official Twitter handle to share an update on the project. Going as per the post, Ponniyin Selvan 1 will be the first Tamil film to come out in IMAX. The post read, "Grand gets Grander! Experience #PS1 in IMAX, the first Tamil film to come out in IMAX In theatres on 30th September!"

Take a look:

More about Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will be released in two parts. The upcoming period drama is based on the eponymous Tamil novel by Kalki. It is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam. Ponniyin Selvan 1 will witness actor Chiyaan Vikram stepping into the shoes of a fierce king, Aditya Karikala. Karthi will be seen as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha Krishnan as Princess Kundavai and Jayam Ravi as Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, will play a double role. She will be seen as Nandini and as Mandakini Devi, mother of Nandini.

