Pooja Hegde And Akhil Akkineni's 'Most Eligible Bachelor' To Release New Song 'Leharaayi'

One of the most highly anticipated romantic dramas from the South Indian film industry is Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's forthcoming Most Eligible Bachelor. Fueling the anticipation of the netizens, the film recently announced the release of the new song Leharaayi featuring the lead actors. After being scheduled for a release in June this year, the movie faced several setbacks and is finally set to be released on October 8 this year as the latter wrote on his Instagram ''#MostEligibleBachelor is 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐎𝐜𝐭 𝟖𝐭𝐡. 😎💫''.

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni in 'Leharaayi' song

Taking to their Instagram, Hegde and Akkineni announced the release date of the new song Lehraayi along with the promo teaser. In the poster, Akkineni can be seen lovingly gazing at Hegde who appears to be smiling cheerfully unbeknownst to the former's romantic gaze. As per the brief teaser, the song promises a romantic and breezy melody while the music video depicted the duo's intense yet innocent romance as they are seen getting cuddled up with each other.

The romantic melody is crooned by Sid Sriram and the music is composed by Gopi Sundar while Sreemani was responsible for the soulful lyrics. Pradeesh Varma directed the music video. The full song is set to be released on September 15.

More on Most Eligible Bachelor

Directed by Bhaskar, the movie was set to be released earlier this year. However, after several delays. Akkineni confirmed the official release date to be on October 8 this year. Along with Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni, the movie will also star Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Pragathi, Getup Srinu, Sudigali Sudheer in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures.

On the work front, Hegde has a couple of Bollywood and South Indian ventures in her kitty for the coming years. Currently, she is paired up with Prabhas in the PAN India film Radhe Shyam and Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also appear in Beast opposite Vijay and an untitled film with Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, Akkineni is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film titled Agent.

IMAGE: AKHIL AKKINENI'S INSTAGRAM