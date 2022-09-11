Pooja Hegde Pens Emotional Note Post Her SIIMA Win; Asks Fans To Be Their 'authentic Self'

Actor Pooja Hegde, who has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films, has surely come a long way in her career. Hegde made her acting debut with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in 2012 and since then has won fans' hearts with her performances in many blockbuster films. As the actor recently bagged not one but two titles at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2022, she penned an emotional note and asked her fans to keep working and be their "authentic self."

Pooja Hegde bagged the Best Actress in a Leading Role title for her performance in the 2021 Telugu language film Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie was a romantic comedy, which also starred Akhil Akkineni. SIIMA 2022 was seemingly a successful night for the actor as she also won the Youth Icon South (Female) Award.

Taking her Instagram handle, Pooja Hegde shared some pictures in which she could be seen holding her two awards. The actor donned a dreamy off-shoulder pink dress at the awards. She completed her look with a pair of earrings and black heels.

Sharing the photos, Pooja Hegde penned an emotional note in which she thanked everyone for voting for her and the makers of Most Eligible Bachelor for giving her an influential role. The actor also asked her fans to keep working and mentioned how being her "authentic self" paid off.

The actor wrote, "Keep.Doing.The.Work. Thank you @siimawards and all those who voted for me for this honour. Best Actor and Youth Icon are two awards I will cherish. Ty @geethaarts for seeing me as Vibha and Bhaskar sir for writing such a strong female role (and all those pages of long stand-up monologues). As for Youth Icon, I guess if you continue being your authentic self, it pays off eventually. Hope I continue to inspire and stay inspired through my work."

On Pooja Hegde's work front

Pooja Hegde was last seen playing the role of Prerna opposite Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. The actor will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus. She also has Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@poojahegde