Pooja Hegde Accuses Airline Staff Of 'rude Behaviour, Threatening Tone'; Company Replies

After seasoned actors Satish Kaushik and Dia Mirza, Radhe Shyam fame Pooja Hegde resorted to social media to express her grievance during her flight out of Mumbai. The actor, who was recently seen in Vijay's actioner Beast, accused the airline staff member of rude behaviour.

Moreover, she also alleged that the employee used a 'threatening tone' with her. Her tweet gained traction on social media as fans demanded the airlines respond to the actor's ordeal.

Pooja Hegde accuses airline employee of rude behaviour

Taking to her Twitter on June 9, the 31-year-old actor narrated her ordeal with the airline staff member whom she described as 'Absolutely arrogant and ignorant'. She also accused him of using a 'threatening tone' for no reason. She described the entire episode as 'appalling'.

''Extremely sad with how rude@IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling, (sic)'' Hegde tweeted.

Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai.Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason.Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) June 9, 2022

The airline was quick to react to Hegde's tweet by giving a standard response. They wrote, ''Ms. Hegde, sorry to note your experience. We'd like to connect with you immediately hence, please DM us your PNR along with the contact number''. In a follow-up tweet, the airline wrote, ''Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences.''

Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Ms Hegde. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you and would like to assure you that we are certainly looking into this matter to ensure that there are no recurrences. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 9, 2022

We look forward to continue being of service to you in the future. ~Prabh 2/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) June 9, 2022

Late last month, Bollywood actor Dia Mirza slammed an airline for a three-hour delay followed by the cancellation of the flight. She also pointed out that there were no employees or authorities to assist the distressed passengers.

''UK904 to Delhi, is diverted to land in Jaipur. We wait inside the aircraft for 3hrs. Then we are told the flight is cancelled and are asked to disembark. NO ONE for the airport authority or Vistara to offer any help or answers. Where are our bags? (sic)'' Dia Mirza wrote in her tweet.