Pooja Hegde Replaced In Mahesh Babu, Trivikram's Guntur Kaaram?

Director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Mahesh Babu have been teasing the upcoming film Guntur Kaaram. Previously titled SSMB 28, the movie has been making headlines with reports of music composer S Thaman exiting the project. Moreover, reports of changes in scripts and release dates are also making rounds. The latest chatter on social media indicates that Pooja Hegde might have been caught in the turbulence as well.

The newsmakers

Pooja Hegde was announced as the leading lady in the Trivikram Srinivas project in July 2022. At the time, the actress expressed that she was excited about SSMB 28. The Mahesh Babu-Trivikram film was teased to be an action-packed ride for the viewers.

(A file photo of Pooja Hegde | Image: poojahegde/Instagram)

Later on, composer S Thaman, and actors Sreeleela, John Abraham, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Prakash Raj were attached to the film. However, there was no official confirmation on the same from the makers of the film.

Who’s saying what?

According to the word on social media, Pooja Hegde might be on the verge of leaving the project. Hegde reportedly doesn’t have a lot of space in the schedule as she will be busy with her subsequent few projects. The shooting schedules for Guttur Kaaram also went through some changes, and many scenes that were already shot will be undergoing reshoots as well. Moreover, other cast members were also seeking to move from the project for the same reason.

(Mahesh Babu in a poster for Guntur Kaaran | Image: urstrulymahesh/Instagram)

Meanwhile, Film Industry Tracker Manobala Vijayan in his tweet claimed that Sree Leela, who was already associated with the film, will now be playing the leading lady. His tweet read, "#GunturKaaram main female lead changed to Sree Leela."

Makers are yet to announce the changes in the film's cast. There hasn't been any confirmation from the associated actors as well.

Meanwhile…

Music composer S Thaman has also reportedly left the project, which resulted from his rift with Mahesh Babu. While Babu wanted Thaman to leave, Trivikram was of the opinion that he should stay and finish the project. This led to the Pokiri actor issuing an ultimatum to Thaman, whereby he would only have a week to finish making all the compositions for the film. He also urged Trivikram to look for a replacement. Reports also suggested that Thaman will be replaced by composer GV Prakash Kumar.

(Music composer S Thaman in the middle of a performance | Image: musicthaman/Instagram)

Guntur Kaaram, which will mark the third collaboration between filmmaker Trivikram and Mahesh Babu is eyeing a Sankranti release. The film will hit the big screen on January 13, 2024.