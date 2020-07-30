Pooja Hegde Says 'make Love, Not War' As She Flaunts Her Guitar At Home; See Post

On Wednesday night, Pooja Hegde posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle and flaunted her guitar. On sharing the picture, she wrote, "Make love, not war." She penned the hashtag 'Peace.' As soon as Pooja Hegde's Instagram post was up, a user called her 'queen'. Whereas, many flooded the comments section with love and hearts.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram post

The poster of Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film- Most Eligible Bachelor was released by the makers on Wednesday, July 29. The poster sees Akhil sitting on a sofa and working on a laptop; while Pooja sits behind him and teases him with her leg. Written and directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar, Most Eligible Bachelor will release on Pongal next year. On sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Revealing the Quarantine life of our Bachelor & Bachelorette."

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde's birthday post for her brother Rishabh Hegde won many hearts. Pooja shared a childhood photo and a recent picture with the 'Budday boy'. She wrote, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest and kindest hearted person ever. He looks all tough from the outside but is a softie at heart."

Pooja further wrote, "Thank you for keeping the innocence alive. I hope this year we get to spend some more time together and make more beautiful memories together." Pooja also asked Rishabh to come home soon and recalled the fun they had during their NYC trip. She captioned the picture as 'Hegde Siblings'.

Pooja Hegde's photos

What's next for Pooja?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pooja recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming movie, Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. Radhe Shyam will also feature Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan and Kunaal Roy Kapur, among others. Along with Pramod and Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi will jointly produce the upcoming movie.

Moreover, the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actor will also be seen in the upcoming movie- Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is helmed by Farhad Samji. The movie stars Salman Khan in the lead. Produced by renowned filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is scheduled for an Eid 2021 release.

